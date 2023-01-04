FÜL Beverage Signs Agreements for State-wide Distribution

DETROIT, Michigan – FÜL Beverages, designed as a smarter alternative to quench any thirst any time while at the same time giving your body exactly what it needs to relax, recover, or simply enjoy, has now secured additional distribution agreements to take its products to retailers across the state.

Mark Rieth, the entrepreneur and long-time beverage industry veteran behind FÜL (pronounced “Fuel”) Beverage, said that convenience stores and other retailers across Michigan will begin to receive regular shipments of the products immediately with additional stores coming online over the next 60 days. The surprisingly refreshing natural energy drinks and non-alcoholic beers had first appeared in Detroit and Southeast Michigan in July.

“The beverage space is hyper competitive with hundreds of drinks vying for limited shelf space,” Rieth said. “We’re pleased with the enthusiastic response from distributors and retailers who recognize the need for healthier, more refined and refreshing non-alcoholic beers and sports drinks and are opening their shelves to help FÜL expand its geographic reach.”

FÜL’s initial product lineup includes six beverages – two non-alcoholic beers, NA IPA and Feel Better Blonde, and four natural energy drinks, including Savage Berry, Lit Blood Orange, Recovery Pineapple Coconut and Rehab+ Cherry which uses 25 mg of CBD as an additional natural healing agent to aid in muscle rejuvenation. FÜL’s is starting the local crafted energy drink market with products that are designed to be healthier and more hydrating than those currently available.

“Unlike most energy drinks, we use all-natural flavors and no preservatives. Our energy drinks ditch the unhealthy sugars in favor of natural coffee-berry caffeine and monk fruit sweetener and are lower in calories versus their counterparts,” Rieth said. “The drinks include electrolytes and Vitamin B to help your body recover and provide a healthier and more hydrating way to replace lost water in your body.”

Each of FÜL’s colorful cans was designed for a specific flavor and each carries the ‘Fuel Your Quest for Alchemy’ tagline. “We think alchemy is a great cultural statement because our liquids are crafted to help FÜL drinkers to be at their best. Each drink is purposefully balanced to give you – and your body – exactly what it needs without the additives and calories. We’re confident that once people try them, they’ll be back for more,” said Rieth.

FÜL Beverage NA beers are available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. FÜL alternative energy drinks are offered as single serve 16-ounce cans and as 12-packs. FUL’s website, www.fulbeverage.com, offers a store locator to help customers find a convenient retailer. The locator will be updated as distribution continues to grow over the next 60 days. The website also offers direct sales for those who would prefer to order online.

For More Information:

https://www.fulbeverage.com