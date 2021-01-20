Fremont Brewing Announces Brand Evolution

SEATTLE, WA — Fremont Brewing is proud to announce its first major brand evolution since opening its doors 12 years ago in 2009. The refresh will update the visual look of the logo, can art, tap handles, website, marketing materials and merchandise.

Each core beer brand was redesigned to be more distinguishable on a shelf, with clear beer-specific illustrations and color coding. The new packaging system highlights Fremont’s new wordmark, Fremont’s unique brand illustrations and names on both cans and box wraps.

“We have experienced phenomenal growth over the past 12 years across many styles of beer. With this refresh we have created a new logo and wordmark that focuses our style into a packaging, website, taphandle, and beer logo universe that is cohesive. The refreshed look is an evolution, not a revolution, so our fans don’t have to worry; same delicious beer, just really cool new cans and box wraps,” said Matt Lincecum, CEO, Fremont Brewing.

To celebrate its brand evolution, Fremont will be giving away a free pint glass when you purchase a beverage at their Urban Beer Garden starting today, January 19th, while supplies last. Want to check out Fremont’s new look live and in person? Join them at the Urban Beer Garden on Saturday, January 23rd between 12PM and 9PM for the release of the new packaging. Of course, any celebration deserves a new beer release, so to commemorate this momentous occasion Fremont brewed up evolution, a small batch, hazy IPA brewed with Mosaic hops that will only be available on draft at our Urban Beer Garden. Fremont’s Urban Beer Garden® is located at 1050 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103.

Fremont is now the second largest independent craft brewery in Washington state and is available to hardcore fans at select accounts in eight states throughout the West; although the vast majority of our beer is sold in Washington State. The new branding will roll out across all of Fremont’s markets starting tomorrow, January 20th.

Fremont partnered with awesome Portland-based creative consultancy, Parliament, on their brand evolution.

About Fremont Brewing

We are an independent, family-owned, award-winning craft brewery founded in 2009 to brew small-batch artisan beers made with the best local ingredients we can find…Because Beer Matters! Fremont Brewing is known for its barrel-aged beers, including B-Bomb Imperial Winter Ale, The Rusty Nail, an Imperial Stout with Licorice and Cinnamon Bark and Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Fremont’s year-round?offerings include Lush IPA®, Golden Pilsner, Interurban® IPA, Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale, Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout and?creative one-off beers, such as its Head Full of Dynomite Hazy IPA Series and the Field to Ferment fresh hop series. Fremont Brewing…Because Beer Matters! www.fremontbrewing.com