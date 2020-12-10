Four Peaks Brewing Co. Releases The Joy Bus WOW Wheat Ale, a Beer Benefiting Homebound Cancer Patients

PHOENIX, AZ – Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, announced today the launch of The Joy Bus WOW Wheat Ale, a charitable wheat beer brewed in collaboration with The Joy Bus.

A bit of backstory on The Joy Bus: When restaurateur Jennifer Caraway’s friend Joy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011, Caraway comforted her the best way she knew how: with amazing food. Seeing the impact quality meals and camaraderie had on Joy inspired Caraway to create The Joy Bus, a program that employs compassionate volunteers to deliver healthy, chef-inspired meals to homebound cancer patients across Phoenix. To help fund the program, Caraway opened The Joy Bus Diner in 2016. The program has since delivered thousands of meals to people battling cancer.

A percentage of each bottle, can, and pint of WOW—a wondrous, orange peel-infused wheat beer—goes straight to The Joy Bus, helping Jennifer and her volunteers elevate the quality of life for homebound cancer patients through home-cooked meals and friendly conversation. A beer that not only tastes great, but also supports a great cause? WOW.

WOW is an American-style wheat ale brewed with sweet orange peel and fermented with Four Peaks’ house yeast. At 5.0% ABV, it’s packed with bright, sweet citrus flavors balanced by soft wheat and notes of apple and apricot.

WOW is the second collaboration between Four Peaks and The Joy Bus. The first, The Joy Bus RAD IPA, was released in June. Sales have resulted in more than $10,000 raised for The Joy Bus since the beer’s release.

Bottles of WOW Wheat Ale are available now in stores throughout Arizona. Cans of the beer will be released in 15-packs in early 2021. Fans can locate a six-pack near them by using the Four Peaks Beer Finder at fourpeaks.com/finder.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared, and have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks brands are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah. Visit fourpeaks.com for more.

For more information: https://www.fourpeaks.com/wowrelease/