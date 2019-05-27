Founders Brewing Releases Mucho Lupu Juicy IPA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. has announced Mucho Lupu as the next release in the Mothership Series. Brewed in the spirit of juicy IPAs, Mucho Lupu features four types of American hops: Mosaic, Azacca, Simcoe, and Amarillo. Dry-hopped with traditional hop pellets together with cryo powder, an innovative hop product that separates lupulin from the hop flower, this IPA is incredibly flavorful and aromatic. Wheat and oats provide a smooth backdrop to carry all those wonderful hop characteristics. ABV will be around 6.5%.

“I love IPAs that are bright, clean and well-balanced,” says Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “Mucho Lupu was born out of experimentation with advanced hop products and a desire to create a beer with the low bitterness and huge hop aromatics and flavors of a juicy IPA, while maintaining a beautifully brilliant appearance.”

The taproom Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series only available at the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. Whether it is an old standby brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. The previous Mothership beers have included: Cerise, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA.

Mucho Lupu will be released in 6-pack bottles and on draft from both taproom locations beginning on June 7. Mucho Lupu will have a retail price of $10.00/6-pack. Please reach out to Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com) for more information.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched the Chase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.