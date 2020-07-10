Founders Brewing Releases Blushing Padre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced Blushing Padre as the next release in the Mothership Series. To create Blushing Padre, Founders introduced their Belgian-style raspberry ale to a tequila barrel and wound up with what can only be described as a love affair. Made with tart and luscious raspberry jam character, Blushing Padre is balanced beautifully thanks to time spent aging in tequila barrels.

“We found out that fruit beers in tequila barrels worked out pretty well during our Más Agave trials a few years back.” Said Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “It seemed pretty logical to experiment with some of our other full-flavored fruit creations and Blushing Monk immediately came to mind. Spending a year in the tequila barrels softened some of the sweet/tart expressions from the raspberries, took the edge off of the clove and banana characters from the Belgian yeast and added an extra layer of complexity from the oak and tequila, creating a bold yet balanced drinking experience.”

The taproom Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series originally only available at the Founders taprooms…until now. Whether it is an old standby brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. The previous Mothership beers have included: Detroit, Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe, Mucho Lupu, Cerise, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA.

Blushing Padre (10.8%) will have a retail price of $20/6-pack and will be available in bottles and on draft. The beer will be available at the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on July 15, and across the distribution network except for MS and UT.

