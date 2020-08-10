Founders Brewing Co. Releases 15-Packs of Unraveled IPA in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Founders Brewing Co. announced that Unraveled IPA will be released in 15-packs of 12oz cans exclusively in Michigan beginning in August 2020. 15-packs will be available in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taproom on August 12. The newest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup is currently available across the country in 6-packs of 12oz cans and on draft. Unraveled IPA will also be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans beginning in September in limited markets.

Unraveled IPA (6.6% ABV) is dry-hopped with traditional hop pellets along with lupulin powder, an innovative hop product that separates lupulin from the hop flower, imparting incredible flavors and aromatics. Wheat and oats form a smooth backdrop to carry all those wonderful hop characteristics, while the pour is beautifully clear.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts, Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens, with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest-growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.