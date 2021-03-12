Founders Brewing Co. Launches Bottle Shop Series with Return of Nemesis Barleywine-Style Ale

The Barleywine-Style Ale Will be Available Nationwide April 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced a new Bottle Shop Series with the return of Nemesis. The barleywine-style ale is brewed with roasted malts and no shortage of hops for a pleasantly bitter, booming flavor. With an ABV of 11.2%, Nemesis pours with a slight and subtle mahogany hue and a multitude of flavors that melt on your tongue – this is one Nemesis you’ll feel good about keeping around.

“This is a beer we first brewed back in 2010 – it was Nemesis with the blue label. Extreme beers were all the rage and I was really just looking to create something that I hadn’t seen done before,” said Founders Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “For this one, I was targeting sort of a hybrid between a Barleywine and an Imperial Stout – less roasted malt than you’d expect in a stout but just enough to turn the color dark and add another layer of complexity to an already deep disposition of flavors. I thought it would be a fun way to kick off the Bottle Shop Series – with a blast from the past and a tribute to everyone who helped launch the era of extreme beer!”

The Bottle Shop Series is a tribute to the folks who supported ragtag brewers across the country when craft beer was in its infancy. When beer enthusiasts sought out innovation through big flavor, in-your-face complexity and revered quality above all else. This series is for them: the distinguished beer connoisseur still seeking the revolution that energized the industry we know today – that settles for nothing less than the very best.

Nemesis is now available in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms and will be available nationwide in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles beginning April 1. Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $15/4-pack; prices will vary by market.

