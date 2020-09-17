Founders Brewing Announces the Return of Big Luscious Dessert Stout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced Big Luscious will be making its return to the brewery’s limited series lineup. This decadent dessert beer is built on the foundation of a rich and robust stout. Raspberries lend a tart and refreshing sweetness while the addition of dark chocolate takes it to an indulgent level. Big, yet balanced, Big Luscious is perfect for sharing with friends and family. Big Luscious was last released in 2014 as part of the brewery’s Backstage Series.

“Since low-cal beers and seltzers are all the rage right now, I thought it would be a good time to bring back a beer that drinks like a dessert,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “You know, to zag while everyone is zigging. The chocolate is rich and sweet, the raspberries are tart and bright, while a blend of wheat malt, chocolate malt and roasted barley provide a perfect, velvety malt backbone.”

Big Luscious (7.8% ABV) will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft across the brewery’s 50-state distribution network beginning in October 2020. It will be available in the Founders taprooms on September 30 with a price of $10.00/6-pack. Outside of the taprooms, pricing will vary on market.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.