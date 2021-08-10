Founders Brewing Announces Latest Beer in Mothership Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced their latest Mothership Series beer, Harvest Ale. Each fall, the Founders brewhouse looks more like a greenhouse as fresh wet hop cones arrive within hours of being picked by some of our favorite local hop growers. Acting quickly, the Founders team loads up these wet hops into what will become Harvest Ale – an impossibly aromatic and bright IPA bursting with fresh pine, melon and citrus notes. Harvest Ale has an ABV of 7.6%.

The Mothership Series are ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Whether it’s an old standby the brewery brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. Previous Mothership Series beers have included: Hazy IPA, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.

Harvest Ale will be available on tap and for purchase in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms at the end of September for a limited time. Pricing in the taproom will be $10/4-pack.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

