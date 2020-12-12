Founders Brewing Announces 2021 Brand Calendar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders announced its 2021 brand calendar, confirming changes and additions to the brewery’s lineup, including several new beers, a brand-new beer series and new package types.

Beginning in April 2021, Founders Brewing will launch the Bottle Shop Series, a series created as a tribute to the early days of craft; when beer enthusiasts sought out innovation through big flavor, in-your-face complexity and revered quality above all else. This series will kick off with the release of Nemesis, a barley wine-style ale brewed with roasted malts and no shortage of hops for a pleasantly bitter, booming flavor (11.2% ABV). It will hit shelves across the country in 4-packs of 12oz bottles in April.

“Shaking things up a bit is somewhat of the norm at Founders,” said Co-Founder and President Dave Engbers. “It’s not just taking the path less chosen – it’s bushwhacking a new trail altogether. This years’ brand calendar has us exploring multiple new styles, revisiting some of our favorite beers from the past, highlighting those who truly helped define our industry and jumping headfirst into the hard seltzer category – approaching it all with the fury only craft brewers like us know by highlighting real fruit flavor and quality above all else. It’s going to be a great year.”

The 2021 Barrel-Aged Series will kick-off with Panther Cub, a robust porter in March 2021. Panther Cub (9.2% ABV) is aged in the finest bourbon barrels available along with a kiss of maple syrup and vanilla extract. The aroma of maple and vanilla combine with a surprisingly deep character to make this rare creature one to gaze upon fondly.

The Barrel-Aged Series will also see two popular brands return in May 2021: Más Agave Clásica Lime (10% ABV) and Más Agave Clásica Grapefruit (9.7% ABV). A yet-to-be-announced Más Agave Clásica variant will also be released in May 2021. All three Más Agave Clásica brands will be available nationwide in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft.

The brewery will also be adding 4 Giants IPA (9.2% ABV), a mashup of four of their favorite imperial IPA recipes, to its year-round lineup. Previously released in bottles as a 2020 limited release, it will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans and on draft beginning in March 2021.

Beginning in Spring 2021, Founders will roll out Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer nationwide. The premium hard seltzer is currently available in ten markets (MI, IL, AZ, TX, FL, PA, NJ, MA, CO and Las Vegas, NV). Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer is available in 6-pack cans in two flavors: strawberry and lime. It’s also available in a variety 15-pack which includes lime, strawberry and grapefruit flavors.

Want more? Additional beers, including the remaining Barrel-Aged Series beers, Limited Series beers and Mothership Series beers will be announced throughout the year, closer to their release dates.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.