Fort Point Beer Co. to Open First Beer Hall

SAN FRANCISCO – Fort Point Beer Company, San Francisco’s celebrated hometown beer company, is excited to announce the opening of their first beer hall: Fort Point Valencia, which will welcome guests Monday, October 7. Fort Point Valencia will be a new experience for fans of the brand, incorporating unique design elements, innovative SF bar food helmed by San Francisco Executive Chef Eric Ehler, and Fort Point’s beers on tap.

Fort Point Beer Company has grown their restaurant identity to offer fans curated options to enjoy their beer. Fort Point Valencia will serve as a gathering place with an elevated level of finessed, yet casual service.

“When we started as a production brewery, guests could only enjoy our beer at their favorite restaurant or at their house,” explains Justin Catalana, Fort Point’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Fort Point Valencia is our first opportunity to host our fans and community in a place that feels like our home.”

Fans of the brand are familiar with their kiosk at the iconic San Francisco Ferry Building, but for Fort Point Beer Company’s Creative Director, Dina Dobkin, Fort Point Valencia represents an opportunity to share their true identity.

“It’s pretty special that we’re part of the Ferry Building, we love it and feel incredibly proud to be a part of that community,” says Dobkin. “That said, the identity of our Ferry Building space is tied more to the overall marketplace than our brand.”

Fort Point Valencia was designed and executed by Dobkin, along with architect of record, Ted Arleo of Arleo Architects. As a design-driven company that believes the simple things in life can exceed expectations, Dobkin wanted to redefine what a beer hall could be. She created a space that speaks to the brand’s graphic identity, welcomes guests, and pays homage to the community. “You can find Fort Point beer all over San Francisco, and especially in The Mission,” explains Dobkin. “We wanted to design a space and curate an experience that gives people a reason to enjoy Fort Point beer at our beer hall.” Working with established, local artisans to bring the vision to life, Dobkin hopes to give guests a reason to come back time and time again.

As a nod to their color palette and graphic design of their beer cans, Dobkin chose to use bold colors to usher guests in, including striking hues of blue, red, and green. Dobkin opted for saturated, colored plaster to achieve brightly colored accent walls.

“The matte, mottled texture and integrated color of plaster creates a wall surface that’s bold, but has a softness and depth of color that is much richer than a surface material like paint,” she explains.

Skylights flood the beer hall with natural light, creating an airy atmosphere accentuated by custom woodwork from Hume Studio and Liz Dunning Design + Woodworking. In such a lofty space, Dobkin paid special attention to the acoustics, integrating paneling into the design to control the sound throughout the space. Work by local artists accent the space, including custom neon sculptures from Peterson Neon and a mural by New Bohemia. Both pieces feature artwork designed by Manual Creative, replicating some of Fort Point’s trademark can designs and illustrations.

The beer hall was designed to offer guests distinct experiences throughout the space. Patrons enter through a bright blue entryway, leading them to a low-seated bar that will be perfect for solo diners and future regulars. The heart of the beer hall opens up, anchored by a long, standing bar crafted by Hume Studios with custom sunken taps, which allow for easy ordering and maximum face time with bartenders. Large, round wooden tables allow for groups to congregate and enjoy themselves. The back area of the beer hall allows for a more intimate experience with long, built-in benches from Liz Dunning Design + Woodworking under green archways and smaller, two-top tables.

Fort Point Valencia will offer a rotating selection of beers on tap incorporating their core offerings – KSA (kölsch-style ale), Villager (SF-style IPA), Westfalia (Nuremberg-inspired red ale), Animal (tropical IPA), and Park (single hop pale ale series), along with seasonal draft options. In addition to traditional Fort Point Beer Company’s beers, fans can enjoy experimental, draft-only beers from Black Sands Brewery and a curated line up of guest beers. Those looking for non-beer beverages can expect curated wine selections representing small, minimal intervention producers.

Chef Ehler will offer a menu of fun, playful, and shareable dishes that represent his culinary roots. Born in Korea, and adopted into rural Iowa, Ehler draws inspiration from his upbringing, building a menu that is influenced by recognizable comfort food classics, reimagined. Guests can look forward to a menu that features plenty of Asian ingredients while utilizing the best produce that San Francisco has to offer.

“I wanted to create food that was easy to eat, and doesn’t interrupt the flow of good conversation,” Ehler explains. “Craveable dishes that will make you want to come back over and over again.”

The menu was intentionally designed with flexibility to accommodate everyone from the solo diner to large groups. Offerings will include a seasonal rotation of snacks, dips, and sandwiches, all of which can be easily adjusted for the number of people at the table. Menu items include Dungeness Crab Rangoon with Plum Sweet and Sour Sauce and Crushed Sesame; Party Bread and Sichuan Hummus, made with Chinese sesame paste, chile oil, and black vinegar topped with crispy garlic, fresh cucumbers, and crispy tofu. Other menu items include a Blooming Artichoke with Chile Lime Vinaigrette, Kaya, Stone Fruit, Thai Basil, Peanuts; #00 On Rye – a riff on corned beef on rye – including Corned Beef Tongue with Egg Salad; and Chopped Liver, served openface.

Fort Point Valencia will be located at 742 Valencia, San Francisco to serve guests all day from 11:00 AM – Midnight, every day.

About Fort Point Beer Company

Fort Point is an independent, San Francisco beer company made up of people who believe the simple things in life can be a whole lot better. Committed to making “good beer for everyone,” Founded by brothers Justin and Tyler Catalana in 2014 in San Francisco’s historic Presidio overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge, the brand is one of the fastest growing craft breweries in California. Known for their sleek can design, drinkable beer styles, and a dedication to quality, Fort Point Beer Company is quickly becoming known as the beer of San Francisco.

For more information on Fort Point Beer Company, visit www.fortpointbeer.com or follow @fortpointbeer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.