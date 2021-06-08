Folksy to Launch Hard Kombucha in Marin County, California

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Folksy has announced the launch of its flagship hard kombucha line. The beverage brand is the first of its kind in Marin — it’s made with organic ingredients, is gluten-free, low-sugar and naturally fermented to a breezy 5% percent ABV.

Behind Folksy are a bunch of uncomplicated folk who value good ingredients, good scenery and good times. The company was founded by two native Marin folks — Dylan Lundstrom and Anna Lundstrom— who founded Folksy together over a shared love of Kombucha, better-for-you beverages, and local community. With a background in winemaking, product marketing, and thirst for adventure, the husband-wife duo set about crafting a down-to-earth brew with sky-high standards. One that would not only get the local nod of approval, but capture that North Bay fizz for others.

All Folky’s Kombuchas are naturally gluten-free, low-sugar and brewed from green tea. Made from a light combination of organic fruit juices and natural botanicals, Folky’s flavors are designed to greet you like a good friend with a great story to tell — familiar with an unexpected twist.

Folksy’s two flagship flavors are Grapefruit Ginger, and Sage Rosemary Mint. Grapefruit Ginger is a bright blend of jaw-tingling grapefruit with a natural ginger kick to satisfy your insides. Sage, Rosemary & Mint is earthy and botanical with a refreshingly cool finish that’s like reaching the summit on a clear day.

The company is projected to hit shelves near you in June 2021. Initial distribution will be through retail, bars, and restaurants throughout the North Bay, with plans to expand within the year.

For More Information:
https://drinkfolksy.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/10: Brewbound Podcast w/ Boston Beer’s Carissa Sweigart and Shelley Smith on Love Conquers Ale 06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More