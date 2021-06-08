Folksy to Launch Hard Kombucha in Marin County, California

Folksy has announced the launch of its flagship hard kombucha line. The beverage brand is the first of its kind in Marin — it’s made with organic ingredients, is gluten-free, low-sugar and naturally fermented to a breezy 5% percent ABV.

Behind Folksy are a bunch of uncomplicated folk who value good ingredients, good scenery and good times. The company was founded by two native Marin folks — Dylan Lundstrom and Anna Lundstrom— who founded Folksy together over a shared love of Kombucha, better-for-you beverages, and local community. With a background in winemaking, product marketing, and thirst for adventure, the husband-wife duo set about crafting a down-to-earth brew with sky-high standards. One that would not only get the local nod of approval, but capture that North Bay fizz for others.

All Folky’s Kombuchas are naturally gluten-free, low-sugar and brewed from green tea. Made from a light combination of organic fruit juices and natural botanicals, Folky’s flavors are designed to greet you like a good friend with a great story to tell — familiar with an unexpected twist.

Folksy’s two flagship flavors are Grapefruit Ginger, and Sage Rosemary Mint. Grapefruit Ginger is a bright blend of jaw-tingling grapefruit with a natural ginger kick to satisfy your insides. Sage, Rosemary & Mint is earthy and botanical with a refreshingly cool finish that’s like reaching the summit on a clear day.

The company is projected to hit shelves near you in June 2021. Initial distribution will be through retail, bars, and restaurants throughout the North Bay, with plans to expand within the year.

https://drinkfolksy.com/