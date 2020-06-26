Flying Dog Releases STFH Variety Pack

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of a special variety pack inspired by recent world events, called STFH. The STFH variety pack, an initialism for Stay the F*ck Home, contains the brewery’s highest-octane brews: Gonzo Imperial Porter, Double Dog Double IPA and The Truth Imperial IPA.

“Over the last few months, we saw that interest in variety packs spiked; people were reaching for beer that would keep their fridges full and their options open,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing for Flying Dog Brewery. “We created this limited release variety pack of heavy hitters for all beer lovers to enjoy, but especially for the folks who are still spending extra time at home….or in their concrete-reinforced underground bunker.”

Gonzo Imperial Porter (10% ABV) is a bold and forceful beer, just like the man it was brewed to honor – Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, founder of the Gonzo journalism movement. Complex layers of roasted chocolate, coffee, brown sugar, and vanilla malt flavors are balanced with a one-of-a-kind hop bite that hits you like a homemade firecracker.

Flying Dog developed The Truth Imperial IPA over the course of 3 years, and it was scientifically engineered to be the holy grail for IPA lovers. With big pine notes and stone fruit underpinnings, The Truth comes from a hop blend so aromatic and complex you’ll almost forget you’re drinking an 8.7% Imperial.

With an ABV over 12%, the wild, untamed Double Dog Double IPA is seductively full-bodied, with a deep red color and subdued malty sweetness. World famous gonzo artist Ralph Steadman put it so succinctly when he declared that Double Dog is, “For that night. That other goddamn night.”

STFH variety pack will be available in stores by late June.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com. Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.