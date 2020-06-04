Flying Dog Releases Dead Rise Old Bay Beer

FREDERICK, Md. – 2020’s seasonal release of Flying Dog Brewery’s OLD BAY® beer, Dead Rise, marks the 5th anniversary of the innovative brew. With a new look and a fresh recipe reformulation, Dead Rise is the must-try beer of the summer.

Initially released as a blonde ale, Flying Dog is taking Dead Rise back to its roots and giving it to fans as it was originally envisioned – as a gose. Perfect for summer days full of seafood, Dead Rise’s new gose formula blends Maryland’s most iconic seasoning – OLD BAY – with a refreshing lemony tartness for a beer low in bitterness and high in flavor.

To achieve the beer’s delicate tartness, Flying Dog’s brewers added lemon and salt to the recipe, which also calls for 50% more OLD BAY then Dead Rise’s previous formula. Brewed with Citra hops, Dead Rise carries a 5.7% ABV and 25 IBUs. Dead Rise begins shipping to distributors June 1, 2020 in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles.

“The team at Flying Dog is excited to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Dead Rise with a new look OLD BAY fans will recognize, and a new recipe everyone will love,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog. “The new refreshing pop of tart combines so deliciously with the beer’s salty and spicy elements; if you’re an OLD BAY fanatic, you’ve got to try it!”

Dead Rise, designed to turbocharge the flavor of whatever seafood is on your plate, is a must-have at every summer meal. This recipe’s new lemony tartness freshens up the beer and helps flavors pop. In addition to seafood, try Dead Rise with salty starches like tater tots and fries, lighter proteins like turkey, chicken and tofu, or rich sauces and creamy condiments like melted cheese, bechamel and avocado and ranch dressings.

Born in the heart of crab country, and once called ‘the most Maryland beer ever’ by The Washington Post, Dead Rise pays homage to the history of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and summer crab culture while also supporting the local industry. Flying Dog, the largest brewery in Maryland, donates a portion of the proceeds to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ True Blue Program, an annual campaign that highlights and rewards those restaurants who make it a point to serve local, Maryland harvested crab. The name Dead Rise is also a nod to the traditional fishing boats used year-round by Chesapeake Bay watermen to gather the shellfish.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com. Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.