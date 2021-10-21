Flying Dog Releases 18.6% Triple Dog Triple IPA

Frederick, Maryland – From the brewery that produces big-ABV favorites – like The Truth Imperial IPA (8.7% ABV), Gonzo Imperial Porter (10% ABV) and Double Dog Double IPA (12% ABV) – comes Triple Dog Triple IPA, an all-new epic beast with a so-big-you’ll-need-to-clear-your-calendar-that-night-high ABV to match. Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery is releasing their highest-octane beer this October in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles.

Citrus and resinous hop notes dominate the aroma and flavor profile in this triple brew with a Citra and Simcoe hop blend. The beer ends with a touch of alcohol sweetness and a dry finish, making it incredibly drinkable for a big brew. Triple Dog’s ABV will clock in at 18% however, due to the nature of brewing such a big beer, this number could vary batch to batch. When consumers reach for a 4-pack of Triple Dog they will be faced with the fun opportunity to scan the package’s QR code to find out that batch’s final ABV. The first batch being released in early November, has clocked in 1t 18.6% ABV.

“We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what an IPA can be, so when one of our salesmen dared us to see how far we could push the ABV on Double Dog we had to accept the challenge,” said Ben Clark, Brewmaster at Flying Dog Brewery. “The result is a super drinkable monster of a beer that’s perfect for enjoying around the bonfire as fall evenings continue to cool down.”

To complete your evening with Triple Dog, pair this big beer with a big meat and cheese plate. Throw together some salty charcuterie and sausages with a sharp cheddar and stanky Stilton for a feast fit for a beast.

Triple Dog will be sold in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles and will start appearing on shelves by the end of October. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in?the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years.?Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer?Hunter S. Thompson, artist?Ralph Steadman?has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingdog.com/#