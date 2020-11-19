Flying Dog Brewery Releases Winter Variety Pack

FREDERICK, Md. – In preparation for the long, dark days of winter ahead, Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of the brewery’s Snowplowed Hibernation Pack. Snowplowed invites you to fight off that lonely winter isolation by hibernating with an innovative group of flavors that will keep you warm and toasty all winter long; the variety pack includes S’mores Porter, Winter IPA, Raspberry Milk Stout and Chocolate Fever IPA.

“Our brewers have expertly crafted the perfect hibernation buddy to get you through freezin’ season,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing, Flying Dog Brewery. “Our unique combination of cold weather beers is so delicious you’ll be begging for another snowstorm to keep you locked inside together.”

S’mores Porter (6% ABV) gives you all of the delicious s’mores flavor you love, without the unavoidable stickiness. Inspired by everyone’s favorite campfire treat, this seasonal porter offers an authentic aroma of toasted marshmallow – created by using smoked malts while brewing – before its smooth and satisfying sip dominated by chocolate and graham cracker notes.

When sunshine becomes a far-off memory, Winter IPA’s (6.3% ABV) hop flavor will shine so bright it’ll be your guiding light back to the warmth and comfort of your own couch. With an aroma slightly reminiscent of a gin and tonic, this medium-bodied brew finishes dry on the palate, with citrus and pine hop notes dominating its flavor profile.

Raspberry Milk Stout (6.5% ABV) combines fresh, jammy raspberry notes with drier, dark malts flavors of chocolate and coffee. This velvety, balanced brew looks as good as it tastes, and pairs perfectly with nights spent under a pile of six blankets.

When you’ve got a mid-winter fever, the only prescription is more chocolate – in your beer that is. Specialty ingredient dark chocolate and malts give Chocolate Fever (6.5% ABV) a sweet, chocolate forward start that is quickly balanced with bright, piney hops that linger to the finish.

Snowplowed Hibernation Pack began shipping to distributors on November 12, 2020.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

