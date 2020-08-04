Flying Dog Brewery Launches First Major Sour Beer, Vicious Hook

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery today announced the launch of the brewery’s first major sour release, Vicious Hook. Vicious Hook is a one-two combo of sweet and tart that stuns you with a pucker punch. This extremely approachable sour begins shipping to distributors the week of August 3, 2020 in 6 x 12 oz. bottles.

Pitched as a part of the company’s Brewhouse Rarities program, Vicious Hook started off as a mere twinkle in the eye of a Flying Dog employee. Once developed, those lucky enough to try early samples begged for more. Vicious Hook delivers on its fruit punch promise, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness with a 5.3% ABV.

“I think we all grew up drinking fruit punch in the summer, hiding in the shade, trying not to melt. Well, we made a delicious adult version of that and gave it a little extra oomph,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing for Flying Dog Brewery. “This punch definitely earned its name.”

When paired with a meal, Vicious Hook’s crisp, fruity bite will refresh the palate and brighten dishes. Of all the contenders out there, Flying Dog suggests going one-on-one with chicken tenders or dry-rubbed wings, grilled shrimp, anything covered in ranch dressing and peanut butter cookies – it’ll be like a 21+ peanut butter and tropical jelly sandwich.

The name Vicious Hook is a boxing term, referencing the beer’s sweet start that finishes with a savage jolt of sourness and hits like a heavyweight. Flying Dog Brewery’s first major sour release begins shipping to distributors Monday, August 3, 2020 in 6 x 12oz. bottles.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.

Flying Dog is now available on Drizly.

