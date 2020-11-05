Flying Dog Brewery Launches Apple Pie Blonde Ale

FREDERICK, Md. – Inspired by the season’s best fruit-filled baked good, Flying Dog Brewery today announced the release of Apple Pie, a Brewhouse Rarities Blonde Ale. This crisp, spiced brew starts shipping to distributors Friday, November 6th.

Bursting with classic fall flavors like sweet baked apple and traditional warming spices, this 7.2% ABV blonde ale tastes like it came straight out of Grandma’s kitchen. Instead of using overly artificial flavors, Flying Dog’s innovative brewers used real apples and specialty ingredients like vanilla, nutmeg and cardamom to achieve an authentic flavor profile.

“The flavors in this seasonal specialty are perfectly balanced to fool your tongue into believing it’s the real thing,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “Apples are such a quintessential fall flavor, and now you can have all of the crisp, apple flavor you love without paying to spend hours picking your own.”

The idea for Apple Pie was pitched by a fall-loving, plaid-clad employee as part of the brewery’s Brewhouse Rarities program. Apple Pie also marks the final Brewhouse Rarities release for 2020.

Apple Pie Blonde Ale will begin shipping to distributors Friday, November 6, 2020 in 6-packs of 12 oz bottles.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.