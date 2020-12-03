Flying Dog Brewery and Waredaca Brewing Co. to Release Watch Me Neigh Neigh Spiced Red Ale

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery and Waredaca Brewing Co. today announced the release of a joint beer created in celebration of Waredaca’s 5th anniversary, Watch Me Neigh Neigh. The spiced red ale, whose name is a nod to the Waredaca farm’s equestrian history, will be released Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Watch Me Neigh Neigh’s flavor profile is a well-balanced blend of spices, hops and peels. A spice blend of cardamom, allspice, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper was combined with orange peels and a collection of malts to create a medium-bodied brew that gives you all of the holiday feels.

“Sipping on a spiced red ale just feels right around the holidays, and this one is even more special because we worked on it with our friends at Waredaca Brewing Co.,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “We love to see our fellow Maryland breweries grow and succeed and could not be more pumped to celebrate the 5th anniversary with Keith and his team.”

The collaboration between these two Maryland powerhouses was the brainchild of Waredaca Brewing Co. Co-Owner and Head Brewer Keith Kohr. In honor of Waredaca’s 5th anniversary, Kohr wanted to brew five different beers with breweries that inspired him throughout his brewing career. He chose the style of beer that represented a strength he saw in each brewery and brought the spiced red ale to Flying Dog because of Brewmaster Ben Clark’s expertise in adding spices to beer, a process that can be quite tricky.

“We are very proud to team up with Flying Dog; I learned a ton from them and it’s great to be able to work on such a fun project with them now five years after opening up our own brewery,” said Keith Kohr, Co-owner and Head Brewer at Waredaca Brewing Company. “They continue to be supportive of small breweries and we can’t thank them enough for carving the path to the thriving beer scene in Maryland we now all benefit from.”

Watch Me Neigh Neigh will be released on December 5, 2020 and will be sold at Waredaca Brewing Co. A variety pack of all 5 collaboration beers (featuring joint brews with Elder Pine, Olde Mother, Mobtown, and Milkhouse) will also be available exclusively in Waredaca’s tasting room.

About Flying Dog Brewery:

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.

About Waredaca Brewing Co.:

Camp Waredaca (WAshington REcreational DAy CAmp) originally started in 1937 by Beecher Butts. Since then, the farm has transitioned into a professional riding facility which includes boarding, training and eventing. Waredaca Brewing Company was founded in December of 2015 as Montgomery County’s first farm brewery. We strive to make a wide range of beers that feature ingredients grown on our farm or neighboring farms. We offer guests one of the most unique and picturesque drinking experiences in the county. To learn more, visit waredacabrewing.com.

For More Information:

https://www.orderwaredaca.com/