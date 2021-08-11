Flying Dog Brewery and Paul Reed Smith Guitars Team Up to Launch New High-Voltage Hazy IPA

Frederick, Md. – The big news buzzing at Maryland’s largest brewery this month is the release of a new hazy IPA called Hop Electric which is being added to Flying Dog’s year-round lineup. In support of the high-voltage beer’s release, Flying Dog has partnered with MD-based Paul Reed Smith Guitars (PRS Guitars) to create an epic customized electric guitar that one lucky consumer can win through a social media giveaway to be held in September.

Hop Electric is a supercharged hazy that thrills with an alternating current of juicy hops and tropical fruit notes. Described by Flying Dog’s brewers as more of a mix of traditional IPA and New England IPA flavor profiles, Hop Electric’s complex hop blend – which includes Galaxy, Simcoe and Mosaic hops – shines with juicy/green hop notes dominating its taste.

“A lot of hazys out there are juice-bombs that make it difficult to tell if the flavor is from the hops or the added fruit,” said Ben Clark, Brewmaster at Flying Dog Brewery. “With Hop Electric, we are making hops the star of the show again.”

Fans of fruit-forward hazys will still get a satisfying smell from the new brew, with tropical notes of guava and papaya dominating the aroma. Hop Electric carries a 6.8% ABV and 35 IBUs, with moderate bitterness, a full body and clean finish.

Hop Electric’s vibrant blue and yellow hues, which highlights stunning new artwork from the one and only Ralph Steadman, will be on full display on the custom faced guitar PRS Guitars has generously donated to celebrate the beer’s launch. The SE Custom 24 electric guitar up for grabs features a maple top, mahogany back, wide thin maple neck, rosewood fretboard with bird inlays, and the PRS patented molded tremolo bridge.

Played by internationally touring artists, gigging musicians, and aspiring players, the SE Custom 24 will be given away to one lucky winner through Flying Dog’s social media platforms. Fans interested in entering are encouraged to follow both Flying Dog and PRS Guitar’s social channels and look for an announcement of the giveaway in September.

Hop Electric will be sold in 6-packs of 12oz cans and begins shipping to distributors on Friday, August 20, 2021. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times.

About Paul Reed Smith Guitars

Paul Reed Smith Guitars is a leading manufacturer of high-quality instruments in Stevensville, Maryland and has provided some of the world’s most renowned musicians with instruments since 1985. The PRS team of highly skilled craftspeople design and build a wide variety of musical instruments and gear for worldwide distribution, including electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as boutique-style guitar amplifiers. The PRS SE line of products complements the Maryland-made PRS line by offering highly approachable and more affordable electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. Carlos Santana, Mark Tremonti, John Mayer, Neal Schon, Jimmy Herring, Zach Myers, Mark Holcomb, Tim Pierce, Tyler Larson, Orianthi, David Grissom, Mark Lettieri, and Joe Walsh are among the artists currently playing PRS instruments and/or amplifiers.

For More Information:

https://www.flyingdog.com/