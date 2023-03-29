Flora Brewing Makes Commercial Debut with Four Beer Releases Through Incubator Brewery Pilot Project

CHICAGO, Ill.— Flora Brewing, a contract brewery started by Sarah Flora, one of the top female digital creators in brewing, known for her educational homebrewing videos on YouTube, which have garnered over two million views, will make its commercial debut through the incubator brewery, Pilot Project, in Chicago, Illinois.

“I have been brewing in my kitchen and garage for over six years, all while documenting every stage of the process in an effort to encourage more people to start brewing and help them along the way. Finally, I can offer people a chance to try my beer around Chicago and soon in select cities. This opportunity is a dream come true!” says Sarah Flora, Owner and Founder of Flora Brewing. “I knew Pilot Project was where I wanted to kick off my first commercial brews. They are dedicated to uplifting and providing a platform for the underrepresented and aspiring creators within the brewing industry, and I’m grateful to collaborate with them.”

To kick it off, Flora Brewing will be premiering four beers at Pilot Project Brewing including the Medusa Pale Ale; Blossom Tonic Saison Ale featuring cherry, coriander and rosemary; Burn Out Imperial Red Ale; and the Fun with Flagships West Coast IPA. The release event will take place Saturday, April 29th at Pilot Project and launch events around the Chicago area will be announced over the next few weeks.

“Pilot Project’s place in the universe isn’t just about launching great brands, it’s about giving visionaries in our industry a platform to thrive” states Dan Abel, Pilot Project’s co-founder and CEO. “Sarah has already amassed a successful platform for herself digitally and her positive influence in brewing goes well beyond her knack for fermentation. As a marketer for YouTube in my past life, I’m stoked for the team at Pilot to help Sarah write her next chapter and keep the brewing industry on its toes.”

In 2017, Flora purchased a homebrew kit as a gift for her husband, but little did she know it would become her new hobby and the start of her next career. By day, Flora runs operations for a Los Angeles based art gallery, but before and after work you’ll find her brewing and documenting every stage of the process in her garage turned home-brewery through the Flora Brewing YouTube Channel, which has over 27,000 subscribers. Her brews have received several awards in national and regional homebrew competitions including her Cherry Saison, which received a silver SheBrew award. Flora’s experiences in brewing have led to speaking engagements at conferences like the Women’s International Beer Summit as well as recognitions for her work through various media outlets including being named one of Good Beer Hunting’s 2021 Signifiers and the Vinepair 50 List in 2022.

These four brews are only the beginning as Flora makes the transition into commercial brewing this year. Their goal is to release more beers in select cities through contract brewing.

About Sarah Flora

Sarah Flora is a Los Angeles-based homebrewer who wants to be the next Martha Stewart (pre-2004) of brewing. A few years ago, Sarah purchased a homebrew kit as a gift for her husband, but little did she know it would become her new hobby and the start of her next career. Running operations for an art gallery by day, on her days off she’s brewing and documenting every stage while reviewing her brews in the process. Since, she’s won numerous awards for her beers, grown an engaged following on Instagram (40K Followers) and YouTube (27K Subscribers), and received press coverage nationwide. As she continues to share her passion for homebrewing, Sarah’s goal is to contract brew and eventually open up her own brewery.

From her experiences in homebrewing, she’s been recognized on Good Beer Hunting’s Signifiers List and Vinepair’s 50 List as well as been featured on Thrillist, Forbes, October Magazine, Fuse TV, Voyage LA, Porch Drinking, the Cold Brue Podcast, Behind the Beer Podcast, Quad City Beer Podcast, Homebrewing DIY, The Brajcast and lots more.

In March 2021, she launched the Brewing After Hours Podcast through the Bleav Podcast Network offering a different look at the history and stories behind beer, even dating back to ancient times where she digs into the archeology of beer and explores topics on yeast found in the weirdest places.

In 2023, Sarah has launched Flora Brewing as a contract brewery, starting with four brews releasing at incubator brewery Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago and plans to produce more brews commercially in select cities over the next year.

About Pilot Project

Pilot Project was created as a purpose-driven, collaborative, and artistically curious brewing and tasting room facility to help support talented brewers in an industry with exceptionally high barriers. Modeled after the music industry, Pilot serves as a launch pad for start-up breweries, offering assistance with fine-tuning recipes, production scaling, business development, marketing, distribution and more. It is Pilot Project’s mission to foster experimental and small-batch brewing, present an unparalleled consumer tasting experience, and be an industry-defining innovator in fermented malt beverages.

https://florabrewing.com