First Annual ‘Brave Brews’ Festival to Kick Off Women’s History Month Weekend in New York

AUBURN, New York – A new, first annual weekend long festival will kickoff Women’s History Month in Auburn, NY supporting the women of New York’s burgeoning craft beverage industry. Named Brave Brews: Celebrating Women in Craft Beverage, the event will be held March 4 through 6, 2022, in Auburn.

The celebration was inspired by the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day® event that Prison City Brewing owner Dawn Schulz has hosted for the past four years. Part of a national brewing collaborative project sponsored by the Pink Boots Society® to commemorate International Women’s Day, Schulz aims to increase Prison City’s annual brew day participation from 20 to 80 participants this year and teamed up with the City’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center to expand the annual ritual into a weekend of events. Brave Brews will begin with the 2022 rendition of the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day® on Friday, March 4.

Toasting the history and her-story of brewing will continue with more than 20 cultural sites and businesses in the greater downtown Auburn area hosting First Friday evening festivities as a kickoff for Brave Brews Weekend. The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will unveil a new 2022 exhibition Proof Positive that explores the history of how wine, beer, cider, and spirits are made in Cayuga County; the Equal Rights Heritage Center will host a meet and greet with Harlem Brewing Company Brewer and Founder Celeste Beatty, the first African American woman to own a brewery in the United States; and a Beer Dinner with award-winning beer and food writer The Beeroness, Jackie Dodd Mallory, hosted by Prison City Brewing and catered by Scratch Farmhouse Catering. Other First Friday events include tap takeovers and live music at local bars and breweries, open houses at historic and cultural sites, and a free downtown shuttle in the evening hours to safely transport participants from site to site.

Daytime festivities for Saturday will feature programmed events highlighting women in the craft beverage industry with notable guests and speakers, along with special tours at historic and cultural sites, a Beer & Donuts brunch, and a new Drink Like a Girl® 1 Mile Craft Beer Tasting Walk in downtown Auburn. The inaugural tasting walk will highlight downtown Auburn’s three craft breweries along with three guest breweries navigating a one mile walk through Auburn’s historic downtown. The walk will commence with inspirational words from Harlem Brewing Company Owner Celeste Beatty and feature music along the way. Mid-afternoon on Saturday, Prison City’s North Street Farm Brewery will host a FIRE & ICE Fest with live music, beverage tastings, ice sculptures, and fireworks.

The Heritage Center and Commission partnered with creative and technology firm, and certified B Corp, TGW Studio of Rochester, NY, to brand Brave Brews. Additionally, a website has been developed to attract and welcome visitors to the area, and to provide updated information on the celebration’s events. Some weekend events are free, and others will be ticketed.

For More Information:

https://www.bravebrewsfest.com/