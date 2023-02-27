Firestone Walker Releases Two Limited-Edition IPAs

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— Firestone Walker hits the ground running this spring with the limited-edition release of Psychedelic Arcade and HopFighters, two new treasure beers available exclusively in the brewery’s first IPA Mixed Packs of 2023.

The canned Firestone Walker IPA Mixed Pack featuring PsychedelicArcade is rolling out now to all Firestone Walker markets and locations. This pack also includes Hopnosis, Mind Haze and Union Jack.

Concurrently, a parallel bottled IPA Mixed Pack featuring Hop Fighters is rolling out to the California, Arizona and Nevada markets. This pack also includes Hopnosis and Union Jack.

Psychedelic Arcade: West Coast Golden Rye IPA | 6.3% ABV

Introducing Psychedelic Arcade—a West Coast Golden Rye IPA that goes full tilt on flavor. First created at Firestone Walker’s PropagatorR&D brewhouse in Venice, California, Psychedelic Arcade was leveled up for this special release. A base of 2-Row and Rye malt sets the tone with expansive textures, while a blend of Galaxy, Strata and Nectaronhops delivers mind-blowing flavors of tropical fruit, blueberry and grapefruit. An IPA that you can bank on sip after sip.

Hop Fighters: West Coast IPA | 6.4% ABV

Also now landing: Hop Fighters, a new age West Coast IPA that is destined to invade your senses. A clean malt base of 2-Row and Munichpaves the way for a high-flying blend of Cashmere, Chinook and Idaho 7hops, all from the great Pacific Northwest. The result is an out-of-this-world shootout of citrusy hop flavors with hints of tropical fruit. The truth is not only out there—it’s right here in the bottle.

The spring IPA Mixed Packs also include the following Firestone Walker classics:

Hopnosis: Cold IPA | 6.7% ABV

Hopnosis is the culmination of Firestone Walker’s 15-year quest to master the IPA style. Brewed with Mosaic Cryo Hops®, Hopnosis is seamless, aromatic and explosively tropical beer, employing Cold IPAbrewing techniques to create an ultimate new-school expression of a West Coast IPA. The resulting beer delivers pure hop character with minimal bitterness, is loaded with flavors of mango, passionfruit, white grape and lychee.

Mind Haze: Hazy IPA | 6.2% ABV

From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited been made to elevate your perceptions—juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. This is a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. Mind Haze is ultimately a beer that breaks the mold with explosive hop aromas; juicy, fruity flavors; and a true hazy-style mouthfeel.

Union Jack: West Coast IPA | 7% ABV

Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack—an icon of the WestCoast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud. UnionJack is the IPA that helped blaze the trail for the revolutionary West Coast style. Named for the British Lion who co-­founded the brewery, Union Jack is intensely hoppy yet eminently drinkable from start to finish. A fad-proof IPA for any hop head.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named“Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

