Firestone Walker Releases New Canned Barrel-Aged Stout

PASO ROBELS, California – Firestone Walker released Parabolita, a flavorful extension of the brewery’s iconic Parabola barrel-aged imperial stout.

Parabolita—Firestone Walker’s first-ever canned vintage beer—is now available in single 16-ounce cans in all Firestone Walker markets. It lands with a Salted Caramel flavor theme that complements the more approachable Parabola drinking experience.

To create Parabolita, the brewing team aged a selection of Parabola for one year in premium bourbon barrels, then blended it with a complement of Velvet Merlin milk stout to create a silky mouthfeel and a more approachable ABV of 9.2 percent. Finally, they infused the beer with Madagascar vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and sea salt to achieve a full Salted Caramel-style expression.

“Parabolita has the richness of Parabola, but with a creamier, softer texture,” says Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “The cocoa nibs and vanilla accentuate the beer’s boozy caramel malt character. The resulting beer manages to be massive, mellow and drinkable all at once.”

Added Barrel Program Manager Eric Ponce, “The dash of sea salt acts just like it does in food. It makes the aromas pop, elevates the flavors and adds dimension to the mouthfeel.”

A New Chapter

Parabola was first created in 2005 as a component for Firestone Walker’s inaugural Anniversary Ale blend. It soon took on a life and legend of its own, eventually meriting its own annual release. To this day, Parabola continues to be a driver behind the Anniversary Ale.

Parabola has also served as a creative platform in the barrel room, spawning numerous variants in recent years. Now comes Parabolita, launching a new range of possibilities in the 16-ounce can format.

“We felt that mimicking a chocolate-covered salted caramel fit perfectly with the base flavor profile of the original Parabola,” Brynildson said. “By taming the ABV, incorporating new flavors and packaging it in cans, we’re adding a whole new chapter to this Firestone Walker classic.”

About Firestone Walker

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine

For More Information:

https://www.firestonebeer.com