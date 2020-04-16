Firestone Walker Releases Citra Hazy IPA

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — From Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice, California comes Citra—the next limited-edition release in the new Propagator Series, available exclusively in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” mixed pack.

The new Crafted Thru Hops mixed pack—12 x 12-ounce cans—also includes Flyjack, Firestone Walker’s new 96-calorie hazy IPA; Mind Haze, the brewery’s original hazy IPA phenomenon; and the West Coast IPA legend known as Union Jack. It is rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets starting this week.

Citra Hazy IPA: Limited Single-Hop Release

The Citra hop is a bold, grapefruit-driven citrus bomb with an appealing pungent edge, earning it a place in Brewmaster Matt Brynildson’s “holy trinity of New World IPA hops.” In Brynildson’s words, “With as popular as Citra has become, this beer was a bit of a no-brainer. But the real reason we made this beer is that we’ve been doing a lot of single-hop pilot brews at the Propagator and Citra stood out as a favorite among our brewers. It does magical things in combination with our newly adopted hazy yeast, so I think this beer offers its own distinct twist on the Citra hop.”

Flyjack: Crafted for Adventure

Everything you want from a hazy IPA with nothing to weigh you down. This is Flyjack, Firestone Walker’s new 96-calorie beer. With Flyjack, Brynildson and his team created what many thought impossible: a full-flavored hazy IPA that flies under 100 calories. In his words, “We wanted to prove that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for calories.”

Mind Haze: Let Your Mind Wander

From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. This is a hazy IPA done the Firestone way, created after a full year of experimentation. Mind Haze is ultimately a beer that breaks the mold with explosive hop aromas, a luscious texture and enduring freshness.

Union Jack: Loud & Proud

Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack—an icon of the West Coast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud. Union Jack is the IPA that helped blaze the trail for the revolutionary West Coast style. Named for the British Lion who co­founded our brewery, Union Jack is hopped to high hell yet eminently balanced from start to finish. A fad-proof IPA for any hop head.

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is an innovative California beer company with three state-of-the-art brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at FirestoneBeer.com