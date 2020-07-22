Firestone Walker Launches 805 Ad Campaign

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Firestone Walker has launched its latest ad campaign for 805 beer featuring brand ambassador and acclaimed car builder Matt Noble.

The campaign features the giveaway of a custom built 1949 Chevy truck valued at more than $45,000, and will be supported through ad spots across digital media, driving awareness among millions of consumers in top 805 markets. It will also include strong brick-and-mortar merchandising support, and an engaging episodic content series that follows Noble and the Chevy buildout over the past year.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital for brands like Firestone to drive excitement for the category,” said Dustin Hinz, Firestone Walker’s chief marketing officer. “Our campaign with Matt exemplifies our commitment to staying hyper-aggressive in our support of 805, and the need to collaborate with our partners to invest and drive deeper demand for one of the most popular beers in the west.”

The extended ad spot features Noble handing the ‘49 Chevy keys to Fasthouse and 805 team rider Darryn Durham for a beer run along the California coast. Additional versions of the spots will rotate in flights throughout the summer campaign.

Extended Ad Spot:

Ad Spot & Making of Series: vibe.805Beer.com

Noble began the project as a complete frame-off restoration, followed by a custom buildout from the engine to the interior. The truck was finished with obsessive detailing and an 805 aesthetic flair. Noble was previously featured in 805 Beer’s “Authentico” film series, which showcases salt-of-the-earth individuals who reflect the culture of 805.

Consumers can enter to win the truck through September 30 via text-to-redeem codes featured on in-store display; or online at 805beer.com.

“Matt Noble is one of the most respected car builders in the world and is based in the heart of 805,” said Troy Powell, 805’s brand director. “This rare Chevy classic is a daily driver that stops on a dime and sits flat on the ground when parked. It looks like we just drove it off the showroom floor in 1949. It’s one-of-kind. We would love to keep it, though it’s much more fun to give it away to one of our loyal 805 drinkers.”

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is an innovative California beer company with three state-of-the-art brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. More at805beer.com and FirestoneBeer.com