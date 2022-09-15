Firestone Walker Introduces Cal Poly Gold

PASO ROBLES, California – Mustang pride is brewing across the Central Coast as Firestone Walker Brewing Company introduces Cal Poly Gold, the official craft beer of Cal Poly.

Cal Poly Gold will debut at the Cal Poly Mustangs’ first 2022 home football game on September 10 and will continue to be available at all Cal Poly Athletics events where concessions are sold. It will also begin rolling out next week in six-pack (12-ounce cans) and draft formats as a year-round offering across San Luis Obispo County and into Santa Maria. It will also be available at Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles.

“Cal Poly graduates have always played a vital role in the ranks of our brewing team and elsewhere in our brewery,” said brewery co-founder David Walker. “Like us, Cal Poly is passionate about the brewing sciences and craft culture, and this collaboration is the latest example of how we support each other.”

Cal Poly Gold is the latest step in a longtime relationship between Cal Poly and Firestone Walker Brewing Company, said Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman, and will have a variety of positive impacts. Proceeds from all concession sales at football games and other sporting events will help fund student-athlete scholarships and will help provide new and exciting Learn by Doing internship opportunities for Cal Poly students.

“Firestone Walker is one of the best breweries in the world and has hired many Cal Poly alumni and benefited directly from the university’s renown for producing graduates who are primed for success,” Oberhelman said. “It made perfect sense for us to further unite the excellence of our respective institutions to create this new beer. I am confident our fans and alumni will absolutely love Cal Poly Gold. I am very passionate about this relationship and the mutual opportunities we will enjoy with our friends at Firestone Walker, and I am excited to see how this friendship and relationship will grow to benefit our entire community.”

Cal Poly Gold is an all-malt lager brewed with noble hops. According to Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson, Cal Poly Gold was a collaboration every step of the way, from shepherding the idea with the university to reaching a consensus among the brewing team.

“We have a myriad of Cal Poly grads on the brewing and marketing teams who had a hand in formulating and making this beer,” Brynildson said, noting that the can artwork was designed by Cal Poly alum and Firestone Walker Art Director Alyssa Hornby. “We collectively decided that this should be a light, sessionable beer, in contrast to something hoppy or heavier. So, we created Cal Poly Gold as a crisp, refreshing, easy-drinking lager that’s perfect for enjoying the SLO life.”

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

Cal Poly is a nationally ranked public university located in San Luis Obispo, California, and known for its Learn by Doing philosophy. Each year more than 22,000 top-tier students come to Cal Poly to put knowledge into action, taking their learning outside the classroom as they prepare for careers in areas such as engineering, agriculture, science, business, humanities and the built environment. Cal Poly’s hands-on approach, small class sizes and close student-faculty mentorships result in graduates ready from Day One to impact their communities, California and the world.

https://www.firestonebeer.com