Firestone Walker Brings Back Double Jack IPA

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Double Jack is back by popular demand as Firestone Walker reintroduces its iconic double IPA for the fall season.

“We stayed very true to the original recipe and the spirit of a pure West Coast double IPA,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson.

Double Jack (9.5% ABV) is now available as a limited six-pack can release in all Firestone Walker markets.

Double Jack was launched in 2009 and soon became famed as one of the West Coast’s trailblazing imperial IPAs. The beer was discontinued in 2016, but the legend lives on, with “bring back Double Jack” still a persistent refrain on the brewery’s social media accounts. Double Jack made a brief return as part of a limited mixed pack last fall and is now primed for its own dedicated comeback.

“Double Jack is a beer that has stood the test of time, and whose time has come again,” Brynildson said. “It’s like saying hello to an old friend.”

True to its roots, the new Double Jack is triple dry-hopped after four initial hop additions in the brewhouse. The result is a massively hopped yet improbably balanced double IPA—and an enduring throwback to the freewheeling origins of the West Coast style.

# # #

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.