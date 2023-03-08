Figueroa Mountain Brewing Introduces New Non-Alcoholic Hoppy Poppy IPA

BUELLTON, California – Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is raising a glass to toast the arrival of its newest brew, Hoppy Poppy Non-Alcoholic IPA. Made for beer lovers, this new addition to the brewery’s lineup is perfect for those who want to enjoy the taste of a classic IPA without the alcohol content.

Hoppy Poppy IPA is brewed with the same bold hop flavors and aromas as the original Hoppy Poppy IPA, but with less than 0.5% alcohol. This allows beer lovers to enjoy the taste and experience of a traditional IPA no matter the occasion.

“We are thrilled to offer a non-alcoholic version of our popular Hoppy Poppy IPA,” said brewery founder and CEO, Jaime Dietenhofer. “We know that many people are looking for alternatives to traditional beers, and this new offering is perfect for those who want to enjoy a great-tasting beer without the alcohol.”

With non-alcoholic beer the fastest growing segment in craft, it’s clear that consumer demand for better zero proof alternatives is outpacing supply. Research suggests that much of the demand is coming from younger drinkers more conscious of moderation. Surprisingly, the vast majority of non-alcoholic drinkers polled in a recent IWSR study reported that they enjoyed drinking non-alcoholic beer in addition to, and not instead of, full-strength drinks.

“We saw a gap in the market for full-flavored non-alcoholic IPAs that taste just like the real thing,” said Kevin Ashford, Brewmaster at Figueroa Mountain. “Hoppy Poppy is our most popular beer, so our goal was to create a version that matched the flavor profile of the original. We’re proud to say that we’ve done just that.”

The non-alcoholic Hoppy Poppy IPA will be available at select retailers throughout Southern California and the brewery’s tasting rooms starting this week. It will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz cans.

