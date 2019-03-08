FIFCO USA to Release Pyramid Brewing Lemondrop Citrus Pale Ale

SEATTLE – Pyramid Brewing Co. today announced Lemondrop Citrus Pale Ale, the seasonal offering capturing the spring flavors of bright citrusy lemon and subtle hop bitterness, will be available in Pacific Northwest bars, restaurants and stores starting Feb. 1. Released in preparation for the warmer weather, Lemondrop is the perfect partner for all springtime adventures.

Lemondrop’s citrusy nose provides zesty flavor to invigorate the senses from taste to smell. Brewed with real lemon peel, wheat, oats, Nugget and Cascade hops, the result is a smooth malt body and refreshing taste.

“Lemondrop Citrus Pale Ale is bright, light and thirst-quenching,” said Ryan Pappe, head brewer, Pyramid Brewing. “Lemondrop enjoys a fruit-forward taste created by this crisp, juicy recipe. With the spring season and warmer weather ahead, Pacific Northwest beer drinkers will love the refreshing flavor profile this seasonal has to offer.”

Lemondrop Citrus Pale Ale is available on draft at bars and restaurants. It can also be found in 6-packs, 12-packs and 22 oz. bottles at stores throughout the Pacific Northwest. Please enjoy Pyramid beers responsibly. For more news and events, follow Pyramid Brewing Co. on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pyramidbrew, and share your adventures with #findyourpyramid.

Adventures, no matter the scale, are planned and celebrated over great tasting beers. Whether hiking through the great outdoors or savoring family time on a Sunday afternoon, Pyramid’s mission is to inspire life’s everyday adventures with craft beer. Uncap Lemondrop and adventure this spring.

About Pyramid Brewing Co.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Pyramid Brewing Co. crafts some of the PNW’s favorite brews from its year-round ales and lagers to the seasonal and Brewer’s Reserve series. In 1984, Pyramid discovered a new way of crafting beer, bringing together adventure, friends and bold new flavors and innovation. Today, Pyramid shares this spirit through its craft beers, and at its breweries and alehouses in Seattle and Portland. To find a grocer or store carrying Pyramid, visit: www.pyramidbrew.com.