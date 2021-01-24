FIFCO USA Launches Seagram’s Hard Seltzer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Beverage industry veteran, Seagram’s has officially joined the seltzer party and is taking a fresh approach. Leading with fruit infused flavors, Seagram’s Hard Seltzer delivers on taste while sustaining the category’s 5% ABV and 100-calorie ‘standard.’ Seagram’s Hard Seltzer comes in four deliciously crafted unique combinations: Tropical Pineapple, Mango Peach, Mixed Berry and Watermelon Lime. Variety packs hit shelves February 2021 across select national markets.

“We know that 61% of consumers believe great taste is lacking from hard seltzers. We’ve made it our mission to change that,” said Jennifer McCauley, Seagram’s Hard Seltzer brand director. “Our team embraced our expertise in flavor development across beer and flavored malt beverages to create a seltzer uniquely positioned to deliver on taste and flavor.

“Seagram’s Hard Seltzer malt base was specifically designed to preserve the brightness of the flavors, resulting in a softer, smoother, more flavorful experience that’s delicious but not too sweet,” added McCauley.

With a team of seasoned flavor experts, Seagram’s carefully crafted the four unique Seagram’s Hard Seltzer flavor combinations that feature two or more fruit infused flavors, with only one gram of cane sugar and two grams of carbs.

Variety packs of Seagram’s Hard Seltzer will launch in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans.

