Fields & Ivy Brewery Launches Draft Distribution in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fields & Ivy Brewery is pleased to announce that, starting this week, the Lawrence based craft brewery will begin selling its draft beers to bars and restaurants in Kansas. Fields & Ivy Brewery will distribute its flavorful beers, often made with locally grown ingredients, through Worldwide Beverage Group. Special events will take place in Douglas County the week of October 7th and in Johnson County the week of October 14th. These events will include special release beers and representatives from Fields & Ivy Brewery in attendance.

“We are beyond excited to bring our brand of liquid and hospitality to beer lovers across the state of Kansas,” said Justin Downey, Fields & Ivy’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “We brew with what we call ‘Authority of Flavor’, and we are delighted to be able to share that experience and the Fields & Ivy, farm-to-table story with our friends in Kansas.”

The following brands will be available to accounts via Worldwide Beverage Group:

Breezedale, Hazy IPA

Kaw River Roller, Double IPA

Oktoberfest, Marzen

Summer Pasture, Wheat Beer

Worboys, Lager

Prairie Star, Porter

Broken Soil, Strong Ale

Double Wire Diamond, Belgian Dubbel

English Special Ale on Nitro

Sale Barn, Saison

’55 Stepside, Hop Harvest, IPA

Plainly Oblivious, White Stout

Schmoo Whale, Imperial Stout

About Fields & Ivy Brewery

Fields & Ivy Brewery is a farm-to-table brewery located in Lawrence, Kansas. Founded in 2019 by Cory Johnston, Fields & Ivy features a 20-barrel production brew house, 190 seat brewpub, and beer garden. Brew master, Dan Chivetta produces world class beers with “Authority of Flavor”, using locally sourced grain, malt and hops when available. Chivetta has well over a decade of experience brewing award-winning beers and specializes in hops utilization, as well as building highly drinkable brews. Also an award winner, Chef Kodiak Baer creates deliciously unique brick-oven pizzas, as part of a menu that includes incredible starters, salads and sandwiches, all from scratch.