Ficklewood Ciderworks Announces Grand Opening

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Ficklewood Ciderworks is excited to announce the grand opening of Long Beach’s first and only cidery, on Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. The newest addition to the East Village, formerly known as a Department of Motor Vehicles in Long Beach during the 1930-40s, has undergone an extensive transformation and is soon to be a town favorite known as Ficklewood Ciderworks.

At Ficklewood, guests will find a diverse collection of dry ciders brought together by two Long Beach families, carefully sourced ingredients, and mouthwatering collaborations. Long Beach residents and best friends, Stefano Enjem and Joe Farrier, have dreamed of this moment since the two began climbing the ladder that bridges their backyards almost every night geeking out over the perfect cider creation. The opening weekend flavors will consist of Soft Opening crowd favorites and new, never before seen flavors that won’t be revealed until the 25th.

In the spirit of community, nearly everything you see inside the Ficklewood space has been touched or inspired by someone in Long Beach. The inside mural was designed by local artist, Bodeck Hernandez, the delicately painted Ficklewood logo mark was done by signage expert, Nat Losbaker, the bark-like cider tap handles were ingeniously created by local craftsman, Randy Baranowsky, and most importantly, brand strategist and lead visionary, Jeff Parker of AkinsParker, also proudly calls Long Beach home.

Designed to be what founders call “Long Beach’s living room” the Ficklewood interior open layout invites guests to learn and partake in the cider making experience. While most manufacturers separate the tasting room from the fermentation process, Ficklewood welcomes it. Guests are invited to be included in the process, allowing them to see, smell and occasionally even interface with the process directly. The open layout concept is part of the Ficklewood mission to reshape the cider expectations of Southern California.

Often thought of as a ‘sweet’ or ‘sugary’ beverage, Ficklewood Ciders are dry ciders, often with zero residual sugar and always gluten-free. This is important to Joe and Stefano since they have celiacs and diabetes, respectively.

In addition, guests will be able to experience a select cider from a 9-foot high long pour. As the cider falls from near the ceiling, it aerates the beverage, imparting effervescence into the cider. The homage to the Spanish style long pour is a unique way for Ficklewood guests to learn about Cider’s rich history.

As a winery (that’s right, cider is a wine), Ficklewood doesn’t have a kitchen on site, but invites you to support local eateries and a hosted food truck on select days! Enjoy your food and cider at any of Ficklewood’s bar tops, cozy tables and lively outdoor patio seating.

During its opening year Ficklewood will be focused on populating its 14 taps with a multitude of different flavors. Additionally, they will be working hard to distribute locally, making sure great cider is available throughout Long Beach’s wealth of culinary hotspots and well-known watering holes. You can also expect to see a series of limited release ciders, special events for their Inciders (VIP member program), and of course opportunities to learn about cider making.

Long Beach locals and visitors alike are encouraged to come out on Jan. 25, 2020 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. to experience Ficklewood as they make their debut into the community.

Ficklewood’s hours will be:

M & T: Closed

W & Th: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

F: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sa & Su: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ficklewood Ciderworks is located at 720 E. Broadway Ave. Long Beach CA.

For more information and to stay up to date on all the Ficklewood Ciderworks happenings make sure to follow on Facebook & Instagram.