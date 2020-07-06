Festival Organizers Cancel Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Salida Scheduled for October 3

DENVER — With the continued uncertainty surrounding what large scale events will look like in the next few months and for the safety of beer lovers, the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and the Salida Chamber of Commerce have made the difficult decision to cancel the 24th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous. Previously, the duo had put their best foot forward by postponing the revered festival from July to October. The postponement was due in large to the requirements of reducing attendees and vendors for large events as mandated by the State of Colorado. However, the organizers found that they could not provide the same world-class experience that the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous is known for.

“We continue to field calls regarding the event, and one huge ask that we heard from you was to make merchandise available so lovers of the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous could sport a shirt and raise a glass to toast all our breweries across Colorado,” says Salida Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Roberts. “During your next visit to Salida, make sure to visit our local breweries and libations offerings, and stop in the Chamber office to also purchase this year’s limited-edition poster. We are open for business and following protocol to ensure we all stay safe and ride this wave to secure good health and economic vitality.”

These collector’s items are designed by local artist Jared Jacob of Sunday Lounge. This year’s festival artwork features a majestic elk against bright, bold colors and a Colorado mountain range. According to the artist, the elk represents the best of mountain living—getting outdoors and sharing great beer with friends and family. Posters will be available for purchase and pickup at the Salida Chamber of Commerce (406 W Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201). T-shirts, which cost $35 plus tax, will be available for purchase online at the Salida Chamber of Commerce’s website. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the posters and t-shirts will go back to the Salida Chamber of Commerce.

The Brewers Rendezvous is brought to you by the Salida Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild. This fundraising event typically offers more than 300 beer samples from 75+ breweries and allows beer lovers an opportunity to interact with brewery owners against a soaring backdrop of soaring mountains and the Arkansas River in Salida’s Riverside Park.

“For many brewers, this is an event they look forward to every year, which is why we are obviously disappointed that we are not able to host the Rendezvous this year. We are looking forward to gathering next year when we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary” said Colorado Brewers Guild Executive Director Shawnee Adelson.

The Brewers Rendezvous collector’s items are available for purchase at www.salidachamber.org/brewers-rendezvous-2020. For more information about the Colorado Brewers Guild, contact Chea Franz at chea@indiecreativeco.com. for inquiries about the Brewers Rendezvous or its merchandise, contact office@salidachamber.org.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

Salida Chamber of Commerce

The Salida Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses organized to encourage a strong local economy. By partnering with other organizations, they are able to expand their members’ reach and tap into new avenues of support on their behalf. Incorporated as a 501c6 in 1928, the “Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce”, refers to the twelve 14,000-foot peaks that dominate their landscape. For more information, visit SalidaChamber.org.