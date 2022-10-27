Fertile Ground Beer Co. Signs Contract with Capital City Beverages to Begin Distribution in Greater Jackson Area

JACKSON, Mississippi – Fertile Ground Beer Co., Jackson’s newest craft brewery located in the Belhaven Town Center, has announced that it will begin distributing its products to taprooms of bars and restaurants in the Greater Jackson area through its new partnership with Capital City Beverages.

Starting next week, residents throughout the Greater Jackson area will begin to see some new beers on tap at a few of their favorite bars and restaurants. Partnering with fellow Jackson-based company, Capital City Beverages, Fertile Ground Beer Co. is officially ready to take the next step by distributing its beer to several locations around the Greater Jackson Area. “We have had an overwhelming response for our product since opening the doors back in May,” said Matthew McLaughlin, co-founder of Fertile Ground Beer Co. “Knowing that the demand and support is there for our beer has given us the confidence to move forward with the first phase of distribution to local bars and restaurants.”

Since inception, Fertile Ground Beer Co. has built its ethos around urban development and revitalization in Jackson, touting the importance of support for local businesses. Through their new partnership with Capital City Beverages, Fertile Ground beer will now be available for purchase in those very bars and restaurants they hope to support. “We had a very exciting conversation with the team at Fertile Ground about their beer and our mutual desire to get it into the hands of our customers around the Greater Jackson Area, ” said Brian Drennan, President of Capital City Beverages. “We have been big fans of Fertile Ground Beer Co. since they opened and are proud of the opportunity to distribute a Jackson-based beer to our customers.”

Fertile Ground Beer Co. and Capital City Beverages have planned an official “Launch Week” beginning Monday, October 31st through Friday, November 4th. Throughout the week, they will be rolling out several of their products each night at a participating restaurant or bar, kicking off what is sure to be a long, bright future for Fertile Ground Beer Co. There will also be a beer crawl on Thursday, November 3rd during Fondren LIVE, which will include stops at several restaurants throughout the Fondren District.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. is located at 800 Manship Street Ste. 100 Jackson, MS 39202. Visit their website at fertilegroundbeer.com to learn more and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @fertilegroundbeer and Twitter at @fertilegroundms

Capital City Beverages services 1,500 stores and restaurants across 18 counties in Mississippi. They represent more than 30 supplier partners, carrying a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and have been serving the Jackson-metro for more than 80 years.

