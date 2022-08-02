Fat Tire and L39ION of Los Angeles Release Limited-Edition Beer to Support Equity in Cycling

America’s first certified carbon neutral beer and cycling’s most exciting team partner on limited-edition golden ale to promote diverse representation and true equity in the cycling community

Los Angeles, California— Fat Tire and L39ION of Los Angeles today announced the release of a collaborative, limited-edition golden ale to benefit the Grow Cycling Foundation. Partners since 2019 through a shared stewardship for cycling, the two brands aim to strengthen social action within the cycling community with L39ION X Fat Tire Golden Ale.

With a dream to promote diversity and representation in the sport of cycling, L39ION founders Justin and Cory Williams set out on a mission to challenge outdated ideas, destroy boundaries, and pave the way for a more inclusive cycling community—all while assembling one of the winningest teams in road racing history.

Born on a bike, Fat Tire was first imagined on a cycling trip through Europe more than 30 years ago. Founded by a social worker, the brand has remained committed to supporting cycling, climate solutions, and underserved communities since its inception in 1991.Beginning with its first cycling grant in 1996, the brand has donated over $9.5 million to cycling-based nonprofits working to increase ridership through bike equity and access, safety education, and transportation justice.

Today, L39ION and Fat Tire are proud to combine bikes and beer for a shared goal. “At Fat Tire, we’ve watched firsthand as L39ION of Los Angeles has shaken up the cycling world,” said Taylor Boyd, Fat Tire Brand Manager. “As the team continues to dominate crit racing in the US, they are bringing more participants and spectators into the sport. We believe in and support L39ION’s mission to break down barriers as they help build a more inclusive community for all cyclists.”

Label artwork for the beer incorporates design elements taken directly from the team’s distinct, signature jerseys. With direct input from the L39ION team, and long days on the bike in mind, this collaborative beer is purpose-brewed with lemon peel and sea salt for post-ride consumption. Proceeds from every can of L39ION X Fat Tire Golden Ale sold will benefit the Grow Cycling Foundation in support of their work providing education, access, and opportunities that promote diverse representation and equity in cycling.

“Fat Tire is a tremendous partner to L39ION of Los Angeles and a staple in our team’s podium celebrations,” says Justin Williams. “I cherish the memories we’ve created together while riding with communities across the country, and my team and I have spent a considerable amount of time researching the perfect beverage to enjoy after rides. The legendary brewers at Fat Tire welcomed our input and produced the L39ION golden ale. We couldn’t be more excited to share this refreshing ale and benefit the Grow Cycling Foundation’s important work of promoting diversity in cycling.”

To purchase the limited-edition beer, visit https://www.newbelgium.com/beer/l39ion-x-fat-tire-golden-ale/. Limited quantities available.

About L39ION of Los Angeles:

L39ION of Los Angeles was founded in 2019 by brothers Justin and Cory Williams — two established veterans in the U.S. criterium racing scene. Recognizing that the cycling community had for far too long celebrated conformity and outdated ideas, they set out to buck the status quo. Today, L39ION has not only exhibited a meteoric rise to dominance—among both its men’s and women’s teams—but has continued to champion for equality and equity both on and off the bike. For more information, please visitl39ionla.com

About Fat Tire:

Fat Tire Amber Ale was first introduced by New Belgium Brewing—a certified B Corporation—in 1991 and is one of America’s most popular beers. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Fat Tire has established a fervent commitment to climate action that has driven the brand for more than 30 years. In 2020, the award-winning, easy-drinking ale became America’s first certified carbon neutral beer and has invested significantly in customer education and advocacy around solutions to the climate crisis through Fat Tire’s digital platform atdrinksustainably.com.