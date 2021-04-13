Farmers Brewing Co. Announces Plans For New Taproom

PRINCETON, Calif.—Farmers Brewing Co. reveals plans for an additional taproom in Chico. The venue is expected to open in January 2022 in the Tank District of Meriam Park and will feature a restaurant, gift shop and outdoor patio. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks.

“We are truly excited for this opportunity and look forward to bringing a unique taproom venue to this up and coming community,” said Bill and Kristin Weller, founders of Farmers Brewing Co. “Brainstorming ideas for the taproom has been fun, yet challenging and we are enthusiastic about what our new venture will have to offer.”

Just 30 miles away from the farm-to-glass brewery’s headquarters in Princeton, the Chico location will provide an additional opportunity to reach more customers.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information: https://www.farmersbrewing.com/