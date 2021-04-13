Farmers Brewing Co. Announces Plans For New Taproom

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PRINCETON, Calif.—Farmers Brewing Co. reveals plans for an additional taproom in Chico. The venue is expected to open in January 2022 in the Tank District of Meriam Park and will feature a restaurant, gift shop and outdoor patio. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks.

“We are truly excited for this opportunity and look forward to bringing a unique taproom venue to this up and coming community,” said Bill and Kristin Weller, founders of Farmers Brewing Co. “Brainstorming ideas for the taproom has been fun, yet challenging and we are enthusiastic about what our new venture will have to offer.”

Just 30 miles away from the farm-to-glass brewery’s headquarters in Princeton, the Chico location will provide an additional opportunity to reach more customers.

 

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information: https://www.farmersbrewing.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Frontlines with Whole Foods' Mary Guiver
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines with Whole Foods' Mary Guiver
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.