Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Introduces Time Served, a Beer Five Years in the Making

Framingham, MA — Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company brings you a light, fruity ale to pair with the warmer weather, Time Served (6.4% ABV). Brewed and cellared in oak wine barrels in August of 2016, this wild ale represents the ultimate love for craft beer. It aged in oak wine barrels for 3 years, then steel for another year. It was then transferred into bottles for conditioning before being sold.

This unique, wild ale features a bright aroma of pineapple and a touch of oak. Ripe pineapple from a wild yeast fermentation jumps out as the prominent flavor, followed by notes of pale malt, and dry oak from barrel aging. The beer is a golden straw color with a slight haze and it pours with a meringue-like head. Each sip brings a light and airy mouthfeel and a super dry finish.

Time Served is available in .5L bottles only in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing while supplies last. The brewery’s beer garden opens on April 16. For more information, visit www.exhibit-a-brewing.com.

