Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company’s Beer Garden to Re-Open April 16

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Framingham, MA – MetroWest’s favorite beer garden is back, just in time for beautiful weather that calls for a cold one on the patio. Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is holding the grand opening of their Beer Garden at 81 Morton St., Framingham on Friday, April 16th from 4-9pm.

The Beer Garden will offer award-winning beers such as Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing’s signature Goody Two Shoes, Briefcase Porter, The Cat’s Meow, and Hair Raiser. A brand new beer will also be available: Uh Huh Honey, a West Coast style honey IPA, whose proceeds benefit the Pink Boots Society’s educational scholarships for Massachusetts women in brewing.

Exhibit ‘A’ has curated a delicious food lineup to complement their beers. For Opening Weekend, you can look forward to Sweet Tomatoes Neapolitan Pizza Truck on Friday, Anzio’s Wood Fire Pizza Truck on Saturday, and Jaju Pierogi’s food on Sunday. Upcoming vendors and hours can be found at https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/.

The Beer Garden’s hours of operation are as follows:

  • Thursday & Friday: 4-9pm
  • Saturday: 1-9pm
  • Sunday: 12-5pm

You can still order cans and more to go via curbside pickup from the taproom. Consult Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing’s COVID guidelines at https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/covid-guidelines/ before planning your visit.

Address: 81 Morton St., Framingham

For More Information:
https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Frontlines with Whole Foods' Mary Guiver
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines with Whole Foods' Mary Guiver
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.