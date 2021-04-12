Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company’s Beer Garden to Re-Open April 16

Framingham, MA – MetroWest’s favorite beer garden is back, just in time for beautiful weather that calls for a cold one on the patio. Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is holding the grand opening of their Beer Garden at 81 Morton St., Framingham on Friday, April 16th from 4-9pm.

The Beer Garden will offer award-winning beers such as Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing’s signature Goody Two Shoes, Briefcase Porter, The Cat’s Meow, and Hair Raiser. A brand new beer will also be available: Uh Huh Honey, a West Coast style honey IPA, whose proceeds benefit the Pink Boots Society’s educational scholarships for Massachusetts women in brewing.

Exhibit ‘A’ has curated a delicious food lineup to complement their beers. For Opening Weekend, you can look forward to Sweet Tomatoes Neapolitan Pizza Truck on Friday, Anzio’s Wood Fire Pizza Truck on Saturday, and Jaju Pierogi’s food on Sunday. Upcoming vendors and hours can be found at https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/.

The Beer Garden’s hours of operation are as follows:

Thursday & Friday: 4-9pm

Saturday: 1-9pm

Sunday: 12-5pm

You can still order cans and more to go via curbside pickup from the taproom. Consult Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing’s COVID guidelines at https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/covid-guidelines/ before planning your visit.

Address: 81 Morton St., Framingham

For More Information:

https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com/