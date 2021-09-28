Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company Releases Cake! Fall Flavored Ale

FRAMINGHAM, MA – If fall flavors are your jam, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company’s Cake! is fall’s must-have beer. Scheduled for release on September 29th, Cake! is a pastry beer with flavors of coffee and pumpkin spice coffee cake, designed for cool weather drinking. In keeping with Exhibit ‘A’’s commitment to local partnerships, the beer features cult-favorite pumpkin spice coffee cake from My Grandma’s of New England, along with delicious light roast Daily Driver coffee from Share Coffee Roasters of Hadley, cinnamon and vanilla. Cake! leads with a delicious cinnamon aroma, and lands with a malty body and medium finish at 6.0% ABV.

Cake! will be available on draught and in 16oz cans in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing and in retailers throughout Massachusetts. As always, Exhibit ‘A’’s focus is on local grain sourcing and each case supports about 3 square feet of local farmland.

For More Information:

https://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com