Evil Santa Returns to Virginia Beer Co. for the Holiday Season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — …And now his long winter’s nap is ended.

The Season of Evil Santa Spiced Milk Stout begins anew in November. This festive take on a traditional Milk Stout is brewed with lactose & flaked oats, and a hearty dose of warming holiday spices.

“Evil Santa is a seasonal favorite, and we love having a little fun with this recipe,” notes Virginia Beer Co. Brewer Brad Adams. “It’s warming, it’s mellow, and it’s super smooth. As easy drinking as a 7% abv Spiced Milk Stout gets!”

In addition to offering the base version of Evil Santa Spiced Milk Stout in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, the Virginia Beer Co. will be featuring two limited variant can releases as well. In mid-November, Vanilla Evil Santa (finished on Vanilla Beans) will make its return for the second year in a row. And a brand new variant – Mocha Evil Santa (blended with Mocha Cold Brew Coffee provided by Ironclad Coffee Roasters out of Richmond, VA) – will also join the festivities.

2019’s lineup of packaged Evil Santa will culminate on Black Friday (11/29) at an early opening for the official start of the holiday season. The final Evil Santa release of the season will feature 500 ml bottles of Double Evil Santa. Double Evil Santa is an 11.3% abv Imperial Spiced Milk Stout that has been slumbering for months in Bourbon Barrels.

Draft in the Taproom, and 4-packs of pre-wrapped packaged will be ready to take home for the festivities to come starting in early November. Limited Draft Variants (including Canadian Christmas with Maple Syrup and Spicy Santa with Ancho Chili Peppers) will be pouring on release days, with pairings provided by rotating food trucks.

Visit VirginiaBeerCo.com for additional tasting notes, release dates, and event details.

For More Information

https://www.virginiabeerco.com/upcoming-events