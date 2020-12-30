Eric Avery Named to Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild Board

LAKE CHARLES, La.— Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild has appointed Eric Avery to the organization’s board of directors. Originally from Lake Charles, Eric Avery is the President of Crying Eagle Brewing Company.

About the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild

Louisiana’s Craft Brewers Guild is a tool and resource for education, advocacy and promotion of the Louisiana craft beer industry. With breweries covering the entire state, the Guild looks to transform the public to see these local investments as not only brewers of delicious beers, but local businesses providing jobs, enticing a young and creative workforce, meeting/event venues, and a business with a unique story. Marketing, advertising, or media inquiries please email info@labeer.org

About Crying Eagle Brewing Company

Opened in 2016 in Lake Charles, Crying Eagle Brewing has launched several popular craft beers, three of which—Louisiana Lager, Things Unsettled and Don’t Blush—having become local favorites. Crying Eagle Brewing Company has set the standard for craft brewing in Southwest Louisiana, and its Lake Charles taproom offers limited-release beers, bistro and local events. For more info or to find a location near you, visit www.cryingeagle.com.

 

