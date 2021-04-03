Epic Releases Super Epic Lager

DENVER — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Super Epic Lager and it’s here to save the day. The latest of Epic Brewing Company’s lagers is intended to be the cold, crispy hero that will satisfy you when you need the most refreshing of beers. Super Epic Lager isn’t the beer you deserve, it’s the beer you’ve earned.

The best thing about Super Epic lager is that it gets to come home with you in a convenient 12-pack with its pals. Each sip of Super Epic Lager is like biting into a crispy apple, peeling the smudge protector off of your new phone, or closing all the tabs in your browser after a long day of work. Face it, you earned this beer.

We know what you’re thinking, what makes Super Epic Lager so super? Epic’s Lead Brewer, Matt Thompson, says “It’s just a dang lager: no gimmicks.” Matts got a great point. He also mentions several key takeaways about the beer, “It’s not a New England IPA or a pastry stout, it doesn’t flaunt sour or fruit or hops”. The simplicity of this beer is what makes it super.

Josh Patton, Denver Tap Room General Manager, uses an equation to explain why this beer is super. “This is the ultimate halftime beer,” Josh said, “Play a half of your favorite sport, drink one of these, play the next half better. Guaranteed.” Josh can’t wait to crush these during half-times all year long.

Super Epic Lager will start saving the day at our Denver Taproom in April. Be a hero by rescuing a 12-pack of Super Epic Lager from a grocery store near you.

For more information: https://www.epicbrewing.com/super-epic-lager