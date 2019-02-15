Epic Brewing Releases Oak & Orchard Rosé Barrel-Aged Sour Ale

SALT LAKE CITY — You do not only have to be a wine connoisseur to drink pink. Epic Brewing’s latest Foeder-aged sour release is Oak and Orchard Rosé, a light and bubbly sour ale brewed with rose hips, hibiscus and strawberries.

“Aging it on rose hips and hibiscus and strawberries gave it a nice pink tinge and wonder floral bouquet. The strawberries shine through the floral elements and balance the acidity. This beer is just plain fun and very approachable,” said Jordan Schupbach, Epic’s director of brewing operations.

Along with a bright pink color, Oak and Orchard Rosé is also sporting a new label. “This beer is lighthearted and a lot of fun. We wanted to capture its free-spirited attituded on the label. It’s quickly become my favorite brunch beer and I’m planning a special Valentines meal around it,” said Dave Cole, Epic Brewing’s co-founder.

Oak and Orchard Rosé will be spread across Epic’s national distribution footprint in both draft and wax dipped 375 ml bottles. Distribution starts in February.

About Epic Brewing Co.

Epic Brewing Company, LLC was opened in May of 2010 in Salt Lake City and expanded to Colorado in 2013. Epic is known for its passion for style and currently offers over 40 distinctly different beers. Epic is distributed in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington D.C., Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.