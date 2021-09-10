Epic Brewing Release September Rotating Beer, It’s Got Citra IPA

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Born from the depths of a hazy lagoon, It’s Got Citra is a dank monster whose sole purpose is to convert average beer drinkers into IPA-seeking hop heads. Sip by sip, you’ll find yourself craving the same mineral that the monster craves: Citra!

The spookiest thing about this delicious IPA is how simple it was to brew. All we did was dump behemoth load of Citra into the kettle, sprinkle a little CTZ hops on top, dump another behemoth load of Citra, and then repeat. Seriously, an unbelievable amount of hops went into the boil and it works beautify with the brewers malt, white wheat, malted oats, and honey malt that make up the backbone of this beer.

It’s Got Citra, the spookiest IPA you ever did see, is starting to take over shelves near you. The beer will be released 16oz cans, which will be available at Epic Brewing and at spookier liquor stores across their distribution footprint. Prevent a visit from the Citra monster by picking up the first 4-pack you see!

