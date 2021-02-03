Epic Brewing Company Releases Creamsicle IPA

SALT LAKE CITY & DENVER — Remember the good ol’ days when you used to cool off with creamsicles in the warm summer sun? We did a lot of that all summer long. Day after day of going for milkshakes, tweaking our recipe, and literally tons of melted orange popsicles, finally led us to this beer. At first sip, it tastes just like childhood memories, which is why we contemplated saving it for ourselves. But when it started to melt out of the fermenter, we realized that we couldn’t drink it all by ourselves and decided to funnel it into 16 oz cans. The Creamsicle IPA is the latest addition to our rotating series of tall boys and it will only be available for a limited time.

“We were sitting on barrels upon barrels of fresh brewed nostalgia when we decided to name it the Creamsicle IPA” said Co-Founder Dave Cole who then added “This is the perfect beer to redeem the summer we lost because of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

We used oranges plucked directly from our very own brown paper lunch sacks and milk from the cartons in vacant lunchrooms to brew this iconoclastic milkshake IPA. Our brewers had one goal in mind: to create a beer that we can all reminisce childhood summers with and to keep from ruminating over the summer of Covid. So, join us at the cool kids table, Epic Brewing, where we drink milkshake IPA’s and remember the good ol’ days.

The Creamsicle IPA will be available at Epic Brewing locations in Utah and Colorado in 16 oz cans starting February.

https://www.epicbrewing.com/creamsicle-ipa

