Epic Brewing Company Partners with Freedom Beverage Company in North Carolina

SALT LAKE CITY — Epic Brewing Company is excited to announce a new partnership with Freedom Beverage Company in North Carolina, a move representing the consolidation of much of its distribution footprint there, as well as an overall expansion in the Tar Heel State. Effective immediately, Freedom Beverage will be distributing Epic beer to the majority of the state of North Carolina including Greensboro, Charlotte, Wilmington, Raleigh, and the coastal areas. Working with Freedom Beverage, as well as with Harris Beverage in Durham and Skyland Distributing in the Asheville area Epic will now be available in the entire state.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to solidify and expand our presence in North Carolina with an independent partner as experienced and dedicated as Freedom Beverage,” said Darin McGregor, Epic’s National Sales Manager. “They have a passionate team that is focused on high end craft beer and rock solid logistical execution. With their help, we’re looking forward to making more of our beer available to craft beer drinkers throughout the Tar Heel State. We especially can’t wait to bring Big Bad Baptist, Baptista and Quadruple Barrel Baptist back to our fans in Raleigh!”

Founded in 2002, Freedom Beverage Company, supplies the vast array of independent retail, specialty chains, and on-premise businesses across North Carolina. Located in Greensboro, at their 30,000 sq. ft., temperature-controlled facility, Freedom Beverage serves major North Carolina markets including, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, and Wilmington.

“We are very excited to partner with Epic Brewing Company to offer distribution for the vast majority of the state of NC,” said Jeff York, Craft Beer Manager for Freedom. “It is important to us at Freedom to offer our customers only the best beer & wine from all over the world. Epic fits the bill perfectly with excellent brand recognition throughout the craft beer industry and a reputation for consistently brewing high-quality craft beer. We are eager to showcase the Epic Brand and look forward to the success this synergy between our two companies will generate,” said Jeff York, craft beer brand manager at Freedom Beverage.