Epic Brewing and Melvin Brewing Release Cross Country Chemists IPA

ALPINE, Wyoming and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Melvin Brewing out of Alpine, WY, and Epic Brewing out of Salt Lake City, Utah, have teamed up to release the stickiest and ickiest of beers, Cross Country Chemists IPA! Cross Country Chemists was brewed using experimental techniques to evoke unique flavors from its specialty hops. And, it crossed with a vigorous dose of cannabis terpenes!

The brew teams at Melvin and Epic began talking about a collaboration brew in early 2022 with a meandering conversation about cannabis terpenes, Biotransformation, and an enzyme called Beta Glucosidase!?! “The brewers sounded like a bunch of mad scientists in the eyes of the rest of us,” said Gus Erickson, Marketing Specialist at Epic.

Cannabis Terpenes

-Cross Country Chemists was dosed with terpenes from the Grapefruit Kush strain, which has a high concentration of the Myrcene terpene. Myrcene is also found in hops and lemongrass, and it added a ton of fruitiness to the flavor and smell of the beer.

Biotransformation

-Biotransformation happens every time a beer goes through fermentation, particularly during High Kräusen – the peak of fermentation. High Kräusen is when the yeast is most active and behaves unpredictably when ingredients are introduced.

Beta Glucosidase (phantasm powder)

-β-Glucosidase is an enzyme, found in Sauvignon Blanc grapes from New Zealand, that induces biotransformation. When β-Glucosidase is introduced alongside hops, the hops emit *Thiols with pungent tropical fruit aromatics and flavors that cannot be achieved simply by **Dry Hopping. β-Glucosidase also enhances the beer by giving it a dry finish.

-*Thiols – Thiols are an organic compound that can be found in almost every living plant including hops and cannabis, which have highly aromatic thiols.

-**Dry Hop – A dry hop is when hops are added post-fermentation. The intention of a dry hop is to improve the beer’s floral & fruity aromatics/flavor.

Cross Country Chemists IPA, a dank and delicious IPA with Cannabis Terpenes, will be available at Epic Brewing in August. Grab a four-pack of 16oz cans today and remember to sip, sip, pass.

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/cross-country-chemists-ipa