Ennoble Beverages Adds Distribution in 10 States Over Last 6 Months

RENO, Nev.– Ennoble Beverages, an industry-leading producer of great tasting, ready-to-drink Flavored Malt Beverage (FMB) Cocktails, announced significant expansion over the past six months, entering ten new states and signing 36 new distributors. As a wave of innovation takes over the ready-to-drink cocktail category, Ennoble’s exclusive focus on malt-based cocktails combined with its unique product offerings, and portfolio of highly recognized brands, have positioned the company well for accelerated growth. Since March, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Ennoble has rolled out westward into Idaho, Indiana, Montana and Washington, and southward into Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and, most recently, Louisiana and Mississippi. Ennoble has also leveraged interest in ready-to-drink cocktails to secure distribution with key retail partners such as HyVee, Roundy’s, Albertson’s Intermountain Division and Lowes Food.

Ennoble’s innovative lineup of adult beverages, including Tipsy Tomato Bloody Mary, TGI Fridays Long Island Iced Teas and Moscow Mule, and Frank’s RedHot Bloody Mary, have been increasingly well received over the last few months as consumers seek a convenient yet true cocktail experience at home. Through its growing partnerships with key distributors such as Origlio Beverage, JJ Taylor Distributing (Florida), Breakthru Beverage, R.H. Barringer, Atlanta Beverage and Heidelberg Distributing, customers can now find Ennoble’s products across 36 states in the Northwest, Northeast, Midwest/Great Lakes and Southeast.

“This is a big step in Ennoble’s growth as we work towards our goal of being available across the continental United States by the beginning of 2021. Thanks to our incredible sales team and unique product offering even in the midst of the pandemic we have been able to bring new distributors on board,” said Wes Lewis, CEO of Ennoble Beverages. “As consumer preferences continue to shift toward premium, ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, Ennoble will be there to provide convenient, portable and flavorful on-the-go options.”

This strong distribution growth is met with even stronger sales momentum, with 2020 year-to-date sales numbers up 120% compared to 2019. Additionally, Summer 2020 proved to be strong for Ennoble Beverages, with July 2020 sales up nearly 269% compared to July 2019.

Ennoble Beverages was created to fill a need in the beer aisle for FMBs that could offer the same fresh flavor of a traditional cocktail. Focused exclusively on cocktails, Ennoble Beverages’ portfolio of products includes some of the most nationally recognized brands: TGI Fridays and Frank’s RedHot. Great tasting, Ennoble’s Tipsy Tomato Spicy Bloody Mary and Frank’s Red Hot Bloody Mary were recently awarded Gold medals in The Fifty Best’s Ready-to-Drink Cocktail tasting. As Ennoble Beverages strengthens is distribution arm, it continues to look for creative ways to innovate the ready-to-drink cocktail experience and expects to launch a new product line of health-conscious beverages in 2021.

Ennoble Beverages is owned and operated by Canterbury Group, a Cayman Islands-based investment management firm. Visit Ennoble Beverage’s website for more information about product offerings and distribution.

