Endo Brewing Continues Bike Shop Service And To-Go Sales After COVID-19 Closures

Lafayette, Colo. — Endo Brewing will offer beer to-go and bike tune-ups by appointment only after mandated closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Endo fans can still purchase Crowlers during our new operating hours (see below). The menu is available here. Place orders and pay by phone at 720-442-8052 or via email and pickup during amended operating hours Thursday and Friday from 3 to 7pm and Saturday from noon to 4pm. Gift cards, hats, t-shirts, bike parts and accessories and other Endo merchandise are available for purchase as well. Upon pickup, please be ready to show age identification.

Bike tune-ups are still available at Endo Brewing’s bike shop by appointment only, and can be scheduled online.

Now is an important time to exercise, and it’s also equally valuable to sit back patiently… with a beer. Get out there and ride your bike in the fresh air, wash your hands, social distance, and please remember how much small businesses need support, now and always.

ABOUT ENDO BREWING COMPANY

Founded in 2017 by two guys with a passion for craft beer and bikes, Endo Brewing Company is a community-driven neighborhood brewery located in Lafayette, Colorado. Housed in a former five-bay auto repair shop, Endo Brewing has converted this unique space into a vibrant tasting room offering quality beer in a warm and friendly atmosphere and a state-of-the-art bicycle repair shop behind the bar. Enjoy a handcrafted beer in a relaxed setting while you get your bike tuned up. Find us online at endobrewing.com. Cheers!

